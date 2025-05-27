Kiren Rijiju praises Asaduddin Owaisi for exposing Pakistan in Kuwait

New Delhi: In a rare political moment that crossed party lines, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for publicly exposing Pakistan’s misinformation campaign during an international event in Kuwait, as part of India’s diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor.

Owaisi Calls Out Pakistan’s Fake Victory Claim

Asaduddin Owaisi, part of the Indian all-party delegation to Kuwait, took a strong stand against Pakistan’s false propaganda, slamming the Pakistani Army and its leadership for showcasing a 2019 Chinese military drill photo as a symbol of “victory” over India.

“This is the extent of Pakistan’s desperation,” Owaisi said. “Even to copy, you need intelligence — which these people clearly lack.”

Kiren Rijiju Shares Video, Lauds Owaisi’s Remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to praise Owaisi. Sharing a clip of his speech, Rijiju wrote in Hindi:

“Pakistan ki toh poll hi khol di” (You exposed Pakistan completely).

The bipartisan applause drew attention from both political circles and the public, as such support across ideological lines is uncommon.

“Stupid Jokers”: Owaisi Mocks Pakistan’s Top Leaders

During his address, Owaisi called Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir “stupid jokers” for presenting a fake military photo to the public. The controversial photo was gifted to the PM at a high-profile event attended by President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar.

“Pakistan wants to compete with India using lies and outdated photos? They can’t even choose a real picture,” Owaisi taunted.

“Copying Also Requires Brains”: Owaisi’s Statement Goes Viral

Using a popular Hindi phrase, Owaisi further ridiculed Pakistan’s leadership:

“Nakal karne ke liye bhi akal chahiye. In nalayakon ke paas toh akal bhi nahi hai.”

(“Even copying needs intelligence. These incompetent people don’t even have that.”)

The statement has gone viral on social media, with users across the political spectrum reacting with both surprise and support.

Pakistan’s History of Misinformation Continues

This isn’t the first instance where Pakistan has been caught spreading false information. In a previous incident, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar shared a fake UK article praising the Pakistani Air Force. The article turned out to be doctored, leading to widespread embarrassment for the Pakistani establishment.

India Strengthens Global Narrative Through Diplomatic Outreach

Owaisi’s speech comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, with India actively engaging Gulf nations to expose cross-border terrorism and secure international solidarity.

As political leaders unite to call out misinformation, India’s diplomatic messaging appears more cohesive and assertive on the global stage.