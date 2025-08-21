Kishan Reddy Defends 130th Constitutional Amendment, Assures Urea Supply to Telangana.

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy today said the Centre’s move to introduce the 130th Constitutional Amendment in the Lok Sabha is a step to uphold moral values in politics, ensuring that Prime Ministers, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and State Ministers who are arrested and jailed for 30 days will automatically lose office.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he said that the reform has been widely welcomed by intellectuals, the media, and the public and is aimed at protecting the spirit of the Constitution.

He criticised the Congress party for opposing the measure, terming their stance “unfortunate” and recalling past instances when leaders resigned on moral grounds pending inquiries.

On the fertilizer issue, Reddy assured that there is no shortage of urea in Telangana, with nearly 50,000 metric tonnes in transit from various sources.

He said India had not raised urea prices despite global hikes, with the Centre bearing the subsidy burden to protect farmers. He urged the state government to ensure proper distribution and prevent hoarding.