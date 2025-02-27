Kishan Reddy Challenges Revanth Reddy to Prove Allegations on Stalling Telangana’s Projects

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy has challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to prove his allegation that he is stalling Union government approval for projects in Telangana.

Kishan Reddy Responds to Revanth Reddy’s Allegations

The Union Minister was responding to comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who claimed that Kishan Reddy was obstructing the approval of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project. In an informal chat with media personnel in Delhi on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy accused the Union Minister of hindering the project’s progress.

Kishan Reddy, who also heads the BJP unit in Telangana, rebuked Revanth Reddy for his remarks, stating that the Chief Minister’s comments were made out of ignorance. He further criticized Revanth Reddy’s approach to politics, saying that his becoming Chief Minister was a “misfortune” for the people of Telangana.

Kishan Reddy Denies Stalling Projects and Criticizes Revanth Reddy’s Approach

The BJP leader emphasized that the Central government operates in line with clear policies and procedures. He accused Revanth Reddy of engaging in “blackmail politics” and acting like a bully. Kishan Reddy also pointed out that Revanth Reddy’s allegations were baseless and unfounded.

Revanth Reddy’s Allegations After Meeting Prime Minister Modi

Earlier, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that Kishan Reddy had stopped the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project from being brought to the Cabinet. Revanth Reddy claimed that the Union Minister’s actions were motivated by the desire to prevent him from receiving credit for the project.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the credit for the project was not as important as the interests of Telangana. He expressed his willingness to let Kishan Reddy take the credit for securing approvals and funds for the state’s projects, provided the state’s development was prioritized.

Revanth Reddy’s Appeal to Central Ministers

In addition to the metro project, Revanth Reddy called on central ministers, including Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, to secure approvals and funds for five critical projects essential for the state’s growth. The Chief Minister even suggested that if they were unable to secure the required approvals, they should consider relocating to another state like Gujarat.

This exchange highlights the ongoing political tension over the allocation of funds and approvals for Telangana’s developmental projects.