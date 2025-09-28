Kishan Reddy Distributes Aids to Disabled in Jubilee Hills, Slams Congress & BRS for Neglect

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday distributed equipment to the disabled after watching the Mann Ki Baat program at the Ameerpet Nagarjuna Nagar Community Hall in Jubilee Hills constituency. He later spoke to the media.

He said that Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program was watched by him along with the local people. He also said, on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, many service programs were being organized across the country, and added that from the 17th of this month to Gandhi Jayanti, they were organizing many service programs across the country under the name of Seva Paksha.

“On this occasion, health check-ups for women, master health check-ups for the disabled, and vocational training programs for self-help groups are being held. We are organizing many programs in the name of Swachh Bharat. Toilet cleaning machines are being distributed in schools. All kinds of equipment are being distributed to the disabled.

In Hyderabad city alone, we are distributing equipment worth two crores to the disabled. We have already been organizing assessment camps for the last two months. We are distributing all kinds of equipment, like chairs, tricycles, and mobile phones, for the disabled to study. These programs will continue in all areas from today till Gandhi Jayanti on the 2nd of next month. These programs are also being continued in all areas across the country on behalf of the party. These programs are also being continued under the auspices of various NGOs,” he said.

Noting that lakhs of people are donating blood, he said that A Guinness World Record had also been registered.

Targeting rival Congress and the BRS parties, he said that their party needs to be given a certificate by their political rivals and added that People know who they are and the ideology of the BJP. He claimed that People know that MIM party MP Asaduddin was the coordinator between the BRS and the Congress parties. “I will write on white paper that both parties will lead. They met in the past and will work together again in the future. Don’t tell us morals.

CM Revanth Reddy says that the BJP, BRS parties are one. If KTR is saying that BJP and Congress are one, then the fear that we are going to come to power in the future in Telangana state is visible in their words. It is for this reason; they are making unnecessary political criticisms. We will travel alone in our future journey, no matter who we meet,” Reddy said.

Commenting on the incident in Tamil Nadu, he said that it was unfortunate and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased while praying for the quick recovery of those who are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Reddy noted that whenever the political parties organize such programs, they should take proper precautions and prepare a planned program and move forward and added that the organizations that permit such programs should also take proper precautions and make suggestions.

Commenting on the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-elections, he said that the people of Jubilee Hills, who gave power to the Congress and BRS parties in the past, expect the BJP to win this time.

He alleged that the TRS that was in power in the past and the Congress party that is in power today had not provided even basic infrastructure in the constituency, and added that they had not solved the problem of clean water facilities and drainage, and had not even installed streetlights.