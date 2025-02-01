Kishan Reddy Hails Union Budget 2025-26 as a ‘Dream Budget’ for All Sections of Society

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, and Telangana BJP President, G Kishan Reddy, has praised the Union Budget for 2025-26, calling it a “Dream Budget” that strikes a perfect balance across all sections of society. The Minister highlighted that the budget focuses on the welfare of the poor, middle class, and farmers, aligning with the vision of creating a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) through inclusive growth.

Key Measures for Uplifting Society

In a statement on Saturday, Kishan Reddy expressed his appreciation for the significant measures aimed at uplifting different sectors of society. He specifically pointed out the increased personal income tax bracket to Rs 12 lakh, which he believes will greatly benefit the middle class.

Support for MSMEs and Small Industries

The Union Minister also emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), calling it a crucial move to boost small industries and foster economic growth. This initiative is seen as a major step in strengthening the backbone of India’s economy.

Strengthening Cooperative Federalism

Another key highlight of the budget, according to Kishan Reddy, is the increased funding for welfare schemes across states. The budget prioritizes the needs of various states, ensuring equitable development and addressing regional disparities, in line with the principles of cooperative federalism.

Gratitude to Leadership

Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their visionary leadership in crafting a budget that promises long-term prosperity, national development, and inclusive progress for all.

Key Highlights of the Union Budget 2025-26:

Increase in personal income tax bracket to Rs 12 lakh benefiting the middle class

Support for MSMEs with a focus on boosting small industries

Strengthening cooperative federalism with increased funds for state welfare schemes

Alignment with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and inclusive growth

The 2025-26 Union Budget has been hailed as a forward-thinking plan aimed at ensuring economic stability and sustainable development across the nation.