Kishan Reddy Inaugurates New Tourist Train Service from Secunderabad to Goa

Hyderabad: In a move to boost tourism, a new train service has been launched, offering a direct route for tourists traveling from Secunderabad to Goa. Union Minister Kishan Reddy officially flagged off the new train at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The service is set to begin regular operations from Secunderabad on the 9th of this month, while trains from Vasco da Gama to Secunderabad will commence on the 10th. The Secunderabad-Vasco da Gama (Train No. 17039) will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays. On the return journey, the Vasco da Gama-Secunderabad (Train No. 17040) will run on Thursdays and Saturdays.

This new service complements the existing Secunderabad-Vasco da Gama train (17603), which operates four days a week—Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Additionally, there is another Hyderabad-Vasco da Gama train (17021), which runs once a week, further enhancing connectivity between the two cities.