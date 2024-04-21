Kishan Reddy releases party’s manifesto

Hyderabad: BJP State president G. Kishan Reddy today released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, he said they were correcting the injustices, irregularities, corruption and nepotism committed by the Congress party across the country in the last 70 years.

He also said by 2047, they were moving ahead with the ‘Modi Guarantee’ to build a Vikasit Bharat.

“After three decades, we have given a stable government to the country. This is Modi’s guarantee. Terrorist attacks have come down. We are fighting the Naxalites.

This is Modi’s guarantee. The corrupt have gone to jails. An iron fist attitude on corruption will be our motto. This is Modi’s guarantee. We are the fifth largest economy in the world. Tomorrow, we will become the third largest economy in the world. This is Modi’s guarantee.

In any matter, today the whole world is watching what India will say. This is Modi’s guarantee. Quality education for all, health care and a home to live in. This is Modi’s guarantee. To make India a Vishwa guru again with the participation of all sections of the country is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

Reddy said under ‘PM-Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’, which is the programme to fill the stomachs of the poor, the benefit had been increased for the next five years. He also said the ‘Zero Electricity Bill’ under ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ (Pradhan Mantri Solar Griha Free Electricity Scheme) had also been introduced and added that Ayushmann Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Health Mandir system would be further strengthened.

He said construction of houses for slum dwellers was for the middle class. He said they would pave the way for quality healthcare along with IITs, IIms, AIIMS. Universities will be upgraded. He said for women (Nari Shakti), they would make three crore rural women millionaires needed for key sectors.