Kishan Reddy Reviews SCR Projects, Urges Timely Completion of Secunderabad Upgrades and Regional Rail Initiatives

Hyderabad: union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy today said that the rapid implementation of railway projects is crucial for strengthening national connectivity and boosting regional growth.

He was speaking after reviewing various railway development projects at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, Additional General Manager Satya Prakash, Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers of Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, and senior officials participated in the meeting.

During the review, the Minister took stock of ongoing projects, Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and other works in Telangana under the SCR zone. Srivastava presented a detailed PowerPoint report on projects under execution, surveys in progress, and new train services.

Kishan Reddy said the South Central Railway plays a vital role in providing modern facilities, improved architectural designs of stations, and enhanced rail services for better connectivity, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Projects are being implemented in a phased manner to avoid any disruption to regular train operations,” he noted.

The Minister reiterated the Centre’s commitment to the development of Telangana through several initiatives and support for timely completion of rail projects, including Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted with a long-term vision to meet passenger needs for the next 50–60 years.

Highlighting the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Kishan Reddy said the redevelopment of railway stations will focus on quality infrastructure, modern amenities, advanced technology, and improved passenger convenience.

He emphasised the need to expedite the major upgradation works at Secunderabad Railway Station and directed officials to speed up key projects related to rail growth, freight activity, high-speed connectivity, and the proposed Regional Ring Rail.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of South Central Railway for executing projects on schedule and operating special trains as per passenger demand.

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava thanked the Minister for his continuous guidance and support in fast-tracking the zone’s developmental projects, a SCR statement said.