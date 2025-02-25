Kishan Reddy Slams Telangana CM, Calls for Immediate Release of Pending Dues

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy has issued a sharp rebuke to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing his government of failing to address the financial struggles of employees, teachers, pensioners, and students.

BJP President Criticizes Congress-Led Government

In an open letter, Kishan Reddy condemned the 14-month rule of the Congress-led government, describing it as “unsatisfactory.” He alleged that the government’s actions, including withholding Dearness Allowance (DA), General Provident Fund (GPF), and retirement benefits, had pushed employees into financial distress. The BJP leader questioned the fairness of delaying essential payments, adding that it had caused immense mental strain among the employees.

Financial Strain on Employees and Educational Institutions

Kishan Reddy also pointed to the imposition of financial ceilings on routine bill payments, calling the government’s approach toward college management “exploitative.” He particularly condemned the non-payment of Rs 7,500 crore in fee reimbursement dues, which he said had severely affected the functioning of educational institutions in the state.

Unemployment Benefits and Pending Arrears

Additionally, the BJP leader criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfill its promise of providing unemployment benefits. He highlighted that the youth have been left with pending arrears of Rs 56,000 over the last 14 months, further compounding their hardships. Kishan Reddy demanded that the government immediately release these arrears and clear all pending dues before seeking votes in the upcoming MLC elections.

Call to Action for the Upcoming MLC Elections

Kishan Reddy warned that employees, teachers, pensioners, and graduates would not be swayed by false promises and deceptive assurances. He emphasized that the Congress government must face consequences in the upcoming MLC elections due to its continued neglect of public welfare.

The BJP leader’s scathing letter has intensified the political debate surrounding the government’s handling of financial matters and its promises to the public ahead of the elections.