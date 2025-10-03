Kishan Reddy Stresses Crucial Next Three Years, Calls for Strong Legal Advocacy Across India

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has emphasized that the next three years are pivotal for the Central Government, noting that several departments are implementing significant reforms. Speaking to the media on Friday during a meeting of the BJP State Legal Cell at the party’s Telangana office, Reddy cautioned that new challenges may arise and must be addressed effectively.

“Many British-era laws are still in force, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively working to update legislation to reflect the aspirations of today’s citizens,” he said. The meeting was attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao, and MPs K. Laxman and Raghunandan Rao.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, who rose from an IAS officer to Union Minister, urged party cadres to strengthen the image of the central government and emphasized the importance of presenting the Centre’s policies robustly in court. He also recommended special training sessions for BJP legal teams to ensure effective advocacy, underscoring the significance of the upcoming three years for the Modi administration. Kishan Reddy added that for the BJP to succeed in Telangana, all members must work in unison.

PM Modi’s Reforms and Economic Vision

BJP MP K. Laxman highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to repeal outdated laws. “While some countries are attempting to weaken India economically, Modi’s visionary leadership is responding swiftly,” he said. Laxman also noted the reduction in GST as a measure that benefits the poor, describing it as “lighting the lamps of Diwali in their homes.” He pointed out that India’s growing economic strength has made other nations wary, adding that domestic income retention and increased investment will create jobs and bolster national development.

Ensuring Security and Justice for Lawyers

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao praised the Modi government for introducing the Indian Law Code Act and stressed the need for stronger protections for legal professionals. He referred to a recent incident in Hyderabad where a lawyer allegedly attacked a couple, emphasizing that swift legal action is essential to prevent such tragedies. Rao urged the enactment of laws that ensure safety and security for lawyers across the country, while noting that a CBI probe is currently underway in the case.