KISS sets new Guinness world record in Volleyball

Bhubaneswar: The KISS Volleyball Festival has set a new Guinness World Record for players in a volleyball exhibition match, bringing together 430 participants in a single game.

The Volleyball festival was organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), Volleyball Foundation, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

The event brought 430 players together for the Most Players in an Indoor Volleyball Exhibition Match, held on October 4, creating a history.

This remarkable feat surpassed the previous record of 136 participants, with the earlier record being 294 players, set by the Association Sportive de Saint Genis Les Ollieres and the town of Saint Genis Les Ollieres (both in France) during the Téléthon 2011 on December3, 2011.

The record-breaking match lasted eight hours, with a total score of 736–756. Teams from the Brahmaputra Volleyball League also participated in the event.

Organized in partnership between the FIVB Volleyball Foundation, KIIT, and KISS, the festival attracted over 40,000 attendees, including 5,000 young volleyball fans.

The event featured 60 outdoor courts and multiple indoor venues, offering a range of volleyball activities promoting fun and inclusivity.

This achievement marks Odisha’s first Guinness World Record in sports and India’s second in volleyball.

The first record was for the most successful volleyball serves in one minute (38 serves), achieved by Amutha Gunasekar in Puducherry, India, on September 22,2021.

Expressing his happiness, of KIIT & KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta thanked FIVB and its President, Dr. Ary S. Graça for their support.

“This record,Dr.Samant said, will forever remain in the name of KIIT, KISS, and the first record for Odisha in the field of sports.