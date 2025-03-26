IPL 2025: KKR Bowlers Dominate Rajasthan Royals, Restricting Them to a Modest Total of 151/9

Guwahati: In Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) showcased a dominant bowling performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Opting to field first, KKR’s bowlers dismantled RR’s batting lineup, restricting them to a modest total of 151/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Moeen Ali led the charge, claiming two wickets each and never letting the Royals settle into any rhythm.

Despite a few promising starts, RR’s top and middle order failed to build significant partnerships. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, leaving the side struggling to reach a competitive total.

Now, the Royals will turn to their spin-heavy bowling attack, featuring Wanindu Hasaranga, in hopes of defending the below-par score on a pitch that appears to offer assistance to spinners.

All eyes will now be on KKR’s chase and whether Rajasthan can pull off a dramatic turnaround with the ball in spin-friendly conditions.