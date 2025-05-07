KKR Post 179/6 Against CSK in IPL Clash

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders set a competitive total of 179 for 6 in their 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL encounter on Wednesday.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the scoring with a solid 48, supported by Andre Russell (38) and Manish Pandey, who remained unbeaten on 36. KKR opted to bat first after winning the toss.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad was the standout performer with the ball, claiming an impressive 4 wickets for 31 runs.

Brief Scores:

KKR – 179/6 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 48, Andre Russell 38, Manish Pandey 36*; Noor Ahmad 4/31)