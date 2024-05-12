KKR secures first playoff spot in IPL 2024

Kolkata: In a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens that ended past midnight, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) showcased their dominance, securing the first playoff spot in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Facing off against Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR emerged victorious with an 18-run win in a rain-affected match reduced to 16 overs per side.

Winning the toss, MI opted to field, capitalising on the favourable conditions. The match began explosively as Phil Salt hammered a massive six off the first delivery bowled by Nuwan Thushara. However, Salt’s aggressive start was short-lived as he departed soon after. KKR found themselves in trouble early on, losing Sunil Narine in the second over to Jasprit Bumrah. Despite the early setbacks, Venkatesh Iyer emerged as the backbone of KKR’s innings.

Displaying a blend of aggression and resilience, Iyer’s quickfire knock of 42 off 21 deliveries provided crucial momentum. However, KKR struggled to form substantial partnerships, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Contributions from Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh propelled KKR to a competitive total of 157/7.

In response, MI started strongly with Ishan Kishan’s explosive innings of 37 off 17 balls. However, KKR’s spinners, led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, orchestrated a remarkable comeback, stifling MI’s batting lineup. Despite Tilak Varma’s valiant effort, MI fell short of the target, finishing at 139/7.

Harshit Rana emerged as the hero for KKR, delivering crucial blows in the final over to seal the victory.

With this win, KKR solidified their position at the top of the table, delighting the Eden Gardens faithful. As KKR continues their impressive run in the IPL 2024 season, their fans eagerly anticipate their upcoming playoff fixtures, brimming with optimism and excitement.