IPL 2025: KKR Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against CSK in Chennai Clash

In a high-voltage IPL 2025 encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MS Dhoni Returns as CSK Captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back at the helm for CSK after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an elbow fracture. The return of Dhoni adds a nostalgic spark to the fixture.

Team Changes Ahead of Key Match

Kolkata Knight Riders made a single change, bringing in Moeen Ali in place of Spencer Johnson.

CSK, meanwhile, made two changes: Rahul Tripathi and Anshul Kamboj came into the playing XI, replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Choudhary.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.