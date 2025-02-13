Kohli Congratulates Rajat Patidar on Becoming RCB’s New Captain

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced Rajat Patidar as their new captain. Virat Kohli, former RCB captain, shared a heartfelt message congratulating Patidar and expressing his complete backing for the new leadership.

Kohli Highlights Patidar’s Journey and Growth



In a video shared by the franchise, Kohli praised Patidar’s rise within the team, stating, “The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB, all over India.”

Kohli emphasized that Patidar’s leadership appointment was well-deserved, adding that he, along with the rest of the team, would fully support the new captain.

Also Read: Five MI Cape Town Players in Markram-led SA20 Team of Season 3

Patidar Takes Over from Faf du Plessis



Rajat Patidar will take over the captaincy role from Faf du Plessis, who led the team for several seasons but was not retained for the 2025 IPL season.

Patidar, who gained prominence in RCB’s ranks after a spectacular century in the 2022 playoffs, has become a key player for the franchise. His consistent performances have earned him this significant role.

Kohli Confident in Patidar’s Leadership Abilities



Acknowledging the weight of the captaincy role, Kohli expressed confidence in Patidar’s ability to lead the team. “To grow into this role, of course, is a big responsibility,” Kohli noted, adding that Patidar has earned the opportunity through his hard work and growth as a player.

Patidar’s Impressive Domestic Leadership Record



Though this will be Patidar’s first stint as an IPL captain, he has already proven his leadership abilities in domestic cricket. He led Madhya Pradesh to the final in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and played a pivotal role in their success during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kohli praised Patidar’s leadership, saying, “The way he has led his state team and the responsibility he has taken, you’ve shown everyone what it takes to lead this amazing franchise.”

RCB Fans Urged to Support Patidar



Kohli called on the RCB fanbase to rally behind their new leader, stressing that the most important thing is the team’s success. “I would request all the fans to support him, get absolutely behind him,” Kohli said. He assured fans that Patidar would always act in the best interest of the team and franchise.

Patidar’s Stellar Domestic Performance



Patidar has had an outstanding performance in domestic cricket, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 428 runs at an impressive strike rate of 186.08. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he also made significant contributions, amassing 226 runs at a strike rate of 107.10.

With Patidar now at the helm, RCB fans are hoping that this season marks the end of their IPL title drought.