IPL 2025: Kohli, Salt Assault Leads RCB to Seven-Wicket Win Over KKR

Kolkata: Star performances by Virat Kohli and Phil Salt powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a dominant seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of IPL 2025.

Kohli and Salt Set the Tone

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with a stellar 59 off 36 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes, while Phil Salt smashed a brisk 56 off just 31 deliveries. Their explosive 95-run opening stand in only 8.3 overs laid the foundation for RCB’s successful chase.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Strong Start Against Rajasthan Royals

RCB Chase Down 175 in Just 16.2 Overs

Chasing 175, RCB finished at 177/3 in just 16.2 overs, making light work of the target. Rajat Patidar contributed with a quick 34 to seal the win.

Rahane-Narine Partnership Lifts KKR

Earlier, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored a classy 56, while Sunil Narine added 44 off 26 balls. Together, they put up a 103-run stand for the second wicket, putting KKR in a strong position to cross the 200-run mark.

RCB Bowlers Spark Turnaround

Just when KKR seemed in control, RCB’s bowlers turned the tide. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya picked up 3/29, while pacer Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two wickets, restricting KKR to 174/8 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores

Kolkata Knight Riders: 174/8 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30; Krunal Pandya 3/29)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 177/3 in 16.2 overs (Phil Salt 56, Virat Kohli 59 not out, Rajat Patidar 34)

Result: RCB won by 7 wickets.

Let me know if you’d like this adapted for social media, headlines, or translation!