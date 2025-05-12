Kohli’s Test Retirement: Gautam Gambhir’s Heartfelt Farewell Goes Viral

New Delhi: Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, marking the end of a remarkable red-ball journey that spanned over a decade. The decision comes just days before the Indian squad for the upcoming England tour in June is to be finalized.

Kohli’s retirement follows that of fellow stalwart Rohit Sharma, leaving India without two of its most experienced batters ahead of the high-profile five-match Test series.

Gautam Gambhir’s Heartfelt Tribute: “Will Miss You, Cheeks”

Former teammate and head coach Gautam Gambhir shared an emotional message for Kohli on social media, stating:

“A man with a lion’s passion! Will miss you, cheeks.”

Gambhir, who coached the Indian team during the 2024-25 season, witnessed Kohli’s final chapter in Test cricket from the dugout. His post has gone viral among fans and cricketing circles alike, highlighting the respect and camaraderie between the two players.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Commends Kohli’s Legacy

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also extended his appreciation to Virat Kohli for his extraordinary contributions to Test cricket, especially during the era dominated by T20 formats. Shah remarked:

“Congratulations Virat Kohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all — you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride.”

Kohli’s Test Career by the Numbers

Virat Kohli leaves behind a legacy that cements him as one of the greatest to have played the red-ball game. Here’s a look at his Test career stats:

Matches Played : 123

: 123 Runs Scored : 9,230

: 9,230 Centuries : 30

: 30 Batting Average : 46.85

: 46.85 As Captain: Led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 matches

His aggressive yet calculated style of leadership helped India scale new heights, including historic series wins and a prolonged stay at the top of the ICC Test rankings.

India to Miss Experience Ahead of England Tour

With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from the longest format, India will look to a new generation of cricketers to fill the massive void. The upcoming England tour will be a major test for India’s red-ball bench strength as they prepare to face conditions that demand both skill and mental fortitude.