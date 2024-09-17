Kolkata rape-murder: SC junks plea seeking resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea seeking the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reprimanded the lawyer for his plea and said it does not have a remit to pass such an order.

“This is not a political forum alright. You are a member of the bar. We do not require your affirmation of what we say. What you say has to abide by the rules of legal discipline.

“We are not here to see what you feel about a political functionary. We are dealing with the specific grievances of the doctors. If you ask me to direct that CM should resign that’s not part of our remit,” the bench said.