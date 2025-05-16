Konda Surekha Drops a Bomb — Will Revanth Reddy Act or Ignore?

Hyderabad: In a major political development, Bharasa executive president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government is deeply involved in a “commission business.” His comments came after Minister Konda Surekha reportedly admitted that she was not signing files without receiving commissions, a statement that has sparked political outrage.

KTR’s Explosive Remarks on ‘X’: Questions Raised on Congress Ethics

KTR took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the remarks made by Minister Konda Surekha. In his post, KTR wrote:

“The Congress minister herself admitted to not signing without a commission. Even contractors have staged a dharna at the Secretariat to expose the corruption in the current government.”

He further questioned the silence of the Congress high command, asking:

“Will Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy order a probe into the allegations made by their own minister?”

KTR labeled the Congress government as a “commission sarkar”, expressing disappointment over the state of governance in Telangana.

KTR Demands Names of Ministers Involved in Corruption

Raising the heat, KTR challenged Konda Surekha to publicly name the ministers involved in taking commissions. He urged for an independent investigation into the allegations, stating that transparency and accountability are critical for public trust.

Contractors Protest at Telangana Secretariat

KTR’s remarks were further fueled by a protest staged by government contractors at the Telangana Secretariat, where they accused the state government of demanding bribes for processing bills and approvals. The protest adds credibility to the corruption claims and increases pressure on the Congress leadership to act.

KTR Meets Harish Rao Amid Political Turmoil

Amid these political tensions, KTR paid a visit to the residence of former minister and Bharasa MLA Harish Rao. The two leaders reportedly discussed the latest political developments in Telangana for over two hours.

KTR also inquired about the health of Harish Rao’s father, showing a personal side amidst the ongoing political drama. The meeting is seen as a strategic discussion ahead of the coming elections and power shifts in the state.

What’s Next for Telangana Politics?

The allegations against Congress ministers have added a new dimension to Telangana’s political landscape. With KTR demanding action and naming top leaders like Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy, all eyes are on the Congress party’s next move.