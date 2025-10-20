Hyderabad

Konda Surekha Meets CM Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills Amid Strained Ties

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud accompanied Konda Surekha to the Chief Minister’s residence in Jubilee Hills to exchange Diwali greetings.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 21:01
Konda Surekha Meets CM Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills Amid Strained Ties
Konda Surekha Meets CM Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills Amid Strained Ties

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Amid recent tensions between Minister Konda Surekha and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud accompanied Konda Surekha to the Chief Minister’s residence in Jubilee Hills to exchange Diwali greetings.

The meeting comes at a time when reports suggested differences between the minister and the Chief Minister over certain issues. However, the interaction was said to be cordial, with party leaders viewing it as a gesture of goodwill during the festive occasion.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 21:01
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button