Konda Surekha Meets CM Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills Amid Strained Ties

Hyderabad: Amid recent tensions between Minister Konda Surekha and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud accompanied Konda Surekha to the Chief Minister’s residence in Jubilee Hills to exchange Diwali greetings.

The meeting comes at a time when reports suggested differences between the minister and the Chief Minister over certain issues. However, the interaction was said to be cordial, with party leaders viewing it as a gesture of goodwill during the festive occasion.