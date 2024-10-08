Telangana

Konda Surekha Withdraws Comments on Actress Samantha; Stands Firm on KTR

Konda Surekha has retracted her previous comments about actress Samantha, stating, "I have no personal animosity towards anyone."

Konda Surekha Withdraws Comments on Actress Samantha; Stands Firm on KTR

Konda Surekha has retracted her previous comments about actress Samantha, stating, “I have no personal animosity towards anyone.” However, she made it clear that she will not back down regarding her stance on KTR.

Meanwhile, actor Nagarjuna is on his way to the Nampally court from his residence on Jubilee Hills Road No. 48. He is expected to record a witness statement shortly.

