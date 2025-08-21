Kotak India Junior International Series 2025: Thrilling Matches Mark Opening Rounds in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Kotak India Junior International Series 2025 got underway in Hyderabad with an action-packed opening round featuring young shuttlers from India and abroad.

The tournament was inaugurated in the presence of Sri Vakiti Srihari, Hon’ble Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Government of Telangana, who lauded the initiative as a platform to nurture the next generation of badminton talent.

Men’s Singles (U-19) – Round of 64 Highlights

Top seed Rounak Chouhan (IND) began his campaign with a commanding 21-12, 21-11 win over Adithya Kiran (UAE). Other notable victories included:

Naivaidhya Tonde (IND) defeating Anirudh Kodali (IND) in a three-game thriller (12-21, 21-19, 21-7).

defeating in a three-game thriller (12-21, 21-19, 21-7). Adam Jeslin (UAE, 8th seed) overcoming Akhil Rao Suryaneni (IND) in a close contest (21-13, 18-21, 22-20).

overcoming in a close contest (21-13, 18-21, 22-20). Aryan Talwar (IND) scoring an upset over 15th seed Zaeem Munawar (UAE) with a 21-18, 24-22 win.

scoring an upset over 15th seed with a 21-18, 24-22 win. Fourth seed Suryaksh Rawat (IND) comfortably beating Amirhossein Ajamlow (IRI) 21-15, 21-16.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The day also saw several nail-biting finishes, with Mithes Rameshwaran (IND) edging past Tanmainihal Uttam (IND) 17-21, 21-19, 22-20, and Hmar Lalthazuala (IND) winning a tight three-game battle against Riyan Malhan (UAE) 21-15, 19-21, 21-19.

Women’s Singles (U-19) – Round of 32 Highlights

In the women’s draw, top seed Ishita Negi (IND) cruised past Keerthy Manchala (IND) 21-4, 21-16, while third seed Shriyanshi Valisheety (IND) advanced with a 21-14, 21-19 victory over Rishika Nandi (IND). Fifth seed Prashansa Bonam (IND) overcame a stiff challenge from Praanjala Nisarga (IND) to win 21-17, 20-22, 21-10.

Other strong performances came from Aadhira Rajkumar (IND), Shantipriya Hazarika (IND), and Tanvi Reddy Andluri (IND), who all registered straight-game wins.

Also Read: Hyderabad to Host Design Democracy 2025: India’s Premier Design Festival from September 5–7 at HITEX

Mixed Doubles (U-19) – Round of 32 Highlights

The mixed doubles category provided high drama, with several matches going down to the wire.

Md Karamat Ul Haq Mohammed / Deepika Devanaboina (IND) staged a comeback to edge past Arnav Sharma / Shantipriya Hazarika (IND) 12-21, 22-20, 25-23.

staged a comeback to edge past 12-21, 22-20, 25-23. Showrya Kiran Javvaji / Vishakha Toppo (IND) scored a straight-game victory over Taran Raja / Krithya Sivasankar (IND) 21-15, 21-12.

scored a straight-game victory over 21-15, 21-12. Mithes Rameshwaran / Daksha Vinoth (IND) upset third seeds Sai Siddharth Rayaprolu / Suhasi Verma (IND) 21-16, 21-17.

upset third seeds 21-16, 21-17. Second seeds Vansh Dev / Shravani Walekar (IND) advanced confidently with a 21-17, 21-15 win over C. Lalramsanga / Taarini Suri (IND).

Building Momentum

With strong performances from India’s rising stars and spirited challenges from international players from UAE, Iran, Malaysia, Ireland, and England, the early rounds have set the tone for an intense competition ahead.

The Kotak India Junior International Series 2025 will continue through the week, with knockout rounds promising more high-voltage action as the tournament progresses.