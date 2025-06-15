Krishna River Swells, Farmers Stranded: Gadag Villages Cut Off Without a Bridge as Monsoon Hits Hard

Bengaluru: With the monsoon gaining strength over the Western Ghats, Karnataka faces rising flood risks as the Krishna River swells due to the release of over 52,000 cusecs of water from the Basavasagar Dam in Yadgir district. The surge in river levels has prompted alerts across low-lying regions, especially in north Karnataka, while exposing long-standing infrastructure issues in neighbouring districts like Gadag.

River Krishna Swells, Flood Concerns Rise in Yadgir and Beyond

The Krishna River, especially near Narayanpur, is now flowing with intense force, resembling a waterfall, prompting local administrations in Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Raichur districts to shift focus toward flood management and dam outflow monitoring.

Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant as the situation remains fluid. Continued rainfall in the catchment areas could worsen the flooding risk downstream.

Farmers in Gadag Struggle With Poor Access Amid Monsoon Rains

While flood warnings dominate headlines, a silent crisis is escalating in Gadag district. Farmers along the Gadag-Betageri Road are raising the alarm over a lack of critical infrastructure. Due to the absence of proper bridges or overpasses, thousands of acres of farmland become inaccessible every year during the monsoon.

“This is the main road to our fields,” said a local farmer. “Without a bridge, when it rains, we’re cut off completely.”

Water runoff from nearby streams floods the area, making it hazardous or impossible to cross. Many farmers are forced to abandon their trips to their lands, affecting agricultural activity and livelihoods.

Repeated Appeals Ignored, Say Farmers

Despite multiple requests to district authorities over the years, farmers say no action has been taken. The lack of response has fueled frustration and despair in the farming community.

“We’re not asking for favours—just a basic bridge that ensures we can reach our land,” said a farmer leader.

The demand is not only about convenience but survival. Farmers fear that if dam waters continue to be released upstream and rainfall intensifies, even emergency services may not be able to access these areas.

Infrastructure Gaps Amplify Climate Challenges

Local representatives say the situation highlights the dangerous intersection of extreme weather and chronic infrastructure neglect.

“These are not isolated complaints. Without bridges, people are stranded, crops are lost, and emergency access is blocked. It’s a threat to food security,” said a local Gram Panchayat member.

With the monsoon expected to strengthen in the coming weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging immediate government intervention to prevent a humanitarian and economic crisis from unfolding in these vulnerable rural pockets.