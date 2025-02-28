KRMB Urges Andhra Pradesh & Telangana to Conserve Water, Prioritize Drinking Needs

The Krishna River water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has once again taken center stage, with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) stepping in to mediate.

The board has advised both states to judiciously use the available water in the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam reservoirs, emphasizing that drinking water needs should take precedence over irrigation.

KRMB Meeting and Deliberations

The KRMB convened a crucial meeting at Jala Soudha in Hyderabad on Thursday, 27 February, to address the ongoing water-sharing conflict between the two states. Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the meeting was postponed due to the absence of Andhra Pradesh officials.

KRMB Chairman Atul Jain had warned that an ex-parte order would be issued if Andhra Pradesh representatives failed to attend the rescheduled meeting. However, Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary (Irrigation) G Sai Prasad and Engineer-in-Chief M Venkateswara Rao were present on Thursday, alongside Telangana’s Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja and Engineer-in-Chief G Anil Kumar.

Telangana’s Stance on Water Allocation

During the meeting, Telangana’s representative, Rahul Bojja, strongly emphasized the state’s need for sufficient water to meet both drinking and irrigation requirements until 31 May, when the current water year ends.

Telangana had requested 63 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water from the existing reservoir storage, while Andhra Pradesh sought 55 tmcft.

Bojja urged the KRMB to document Telangana’s concerns and forward them to the Union government for further consideration. Telangana officials argued that Andhra Pradesh had already exceeded its water quota for the current water year and should not be allocated additional water.

KRMB’s Recommendations for Water Utilization

The KRMB advised both states to adopt a prudent approach toward water consumption, prioritizing drinking water needs. It also stressed the importance of protecting standing crops that are in various growth stages. The board recommended that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana conduct bi-weekly meetings to reassess water availability and their respective requirements.

Currently, the combined volume of water available for drawal above the minimum draw-down level (MDDL) from both reservoirs is just over 60 tmcft.

Andhra Pradesh is drawing 7,000 cusecs from its right bank canal at Nagarjuna Sagar, while Telangana is utilizing 9,000 cusecs from the left bank canal. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh is withdrawing 2,200 cusecs from Srisailam, while Telangana is extracting 2,400 cusecs via the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme.

Andhra Pradesh’s Justification for Additional Water

Despite Telangana’s objections, Andhra Pradesh officials maintained that they were operating within their allocated quota. Engineer-in-Chief M Venkateswara Rao highlighted the acute drinking water shortage in the state and requested additional water.

He assured the KRMB that Andhra Pradesh would temporarily halt water withdrawals until a fresh allocation was made.

Allegations of Overutilization

Telangana has repeatedly accused Andhra Pradesh of drawing water beyond its allotted share from the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam reservoirs. The KRMB has been following a seasonal allocation ratio of 66:34 in favor of Andhra Pradesh since 2015, an arrangement that will continue until the Krishna water distribution issue is resolved by the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

Telangana claims that Andhra Pradesh has already consumed 75% of its allocated quota, exceeding the agreed-upon 66% share for the year. In response, Telangana has demanded an additional allocation of 110 tmcft to meet its irrigation and drinking water requirements until the end of the water year.

Ongoing Dispute and Future Actions

Telangana has consistently raised concerns about Andhra Pradesh’s alleged unauthorized water withdrawals, particularly its diversion of 10,000 cusecs per day from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project’s right bank canal.

The KRMB continues to monitor the situation closely, with its latest directive emphasizing the importance of water conservation and prioritization of drinking water needs over irrigation.