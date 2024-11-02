KT Rama Rao Blasts Congress for Misleading Telangana Voters with Unrealistic Guarantees

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao trained his guns at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Telangana Congress leadership for misleading Telangana voters with impractical guarantees and pushing the State toward economic turmoil.

He demanded that the Congress leaders apologise to people of Telangana for betraying their trust and not delivering the six guarantees.

He was reacting to Kharge’s caution to the Karnataka Congress that unplanned approach could lead to financial problems including bankruptcy and impact on future generations.

In a statement, Rama Rao expressed concern over Congress’s track record of “guarantees” in Karnataka, warning that similar actions in Telangana could have far-reaching negative impacts on future generations.

“Dear Kharge ji, do you understand now that empty guarantees lead to financial ruin?” he asked, citing the Karnataka government’s plans to review one of its five guarantees due to financial strain.

Referring to Telangana’s robust decade of progress under the BRS, he accused the Congress of jeopardising this growth with unrealistic promises aimed solely at gaining power. “The juggling act of Congress guarantees has brought Telangana to a standstill within a year,” he added.

Rama Rao demanded that the Congress leadership apologise to the four-crore population of Telangana for betraying their trust. He said Telangana, which has been progressing steadily for a decade, has been derailed by false promises.

He argued that the Congress’s guarantees are unsustainable and will have lasting consequences on the State’s financial health and development. The damage caused by trusting the Congress’s guarantees is irreparable,” he said, warning that this approach could leave a heavy burden on future generations in Telangana.