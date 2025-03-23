BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Criticizes Congress for Failing Telangana Farmers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of betraying farmers by failing to fulfill its electoral promise of a complete crop loan waiver.

KTR has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading the people of the state.

Congress Backtracks on Loan Waiver Pledge

The controversy erupted after the Congress government declared that loan waivers above ₹2 lakh would not be granted. This decision has sparked outrage among Telangana farmers, who were promised complete loan waivers during the election campaign.

Reacting to this, KTR lambasted Congress leaders for making false promises to secure votes and then reneging on their commitments once in power.

KTR: Congress Leaders Took Oaths and Lied to Farmers

In his sharp remarks, KTR reminded the people that Congress leaders visited temples, swore oaths, and assured farmers that their agricultural loans would be fully waived. However, after forming the government, Congress has now restricted the benefit to one loan per family, a move KTR called a betrayal of farmers’ trust.

“The Congress leaders have deceived farmers for political gains, only to change their stance after assuming office. Before elections, they promised loan waivers for all farmers, but now they are citing limitations,” said KTR.

Warangal Declaration in Tatters: KTR Blasts Congress Governance

KTR also criticized the Congress for discarding its own Warangal Declaration, which assured farmers of financial relief. He accused the party of exploiting the emotions of the agricultural community to gain votes and then fabricating excuses to avoid delivering on promises.

“The Congress made grand electoral commitments to farmers, but after coming to power, they have torn their Warangal Declaration into shreds,” KTR said. He accused the Congress of playing with the livelihoods of Telangana farmers and treating their struggles as mere political opportunities.

BRS Stands with Farmers: KTR’s Demand for Accountability

As the backlash against the Congress government intensifies, BRS has pledged to stand with Telangana farmers and demand accountability from the ruling party. KTR urged farmers to question the Congress government’s credibility and seek answers for its failure to implement promised reforms.

“Farmers are the backbone of Telangana, and they were promised financial relief. Now, instead of standing by them, Congress is making excuses and restricting benefits,” KTR added.

Political Fallout: Telangana Farmers Express Discontent

Farmers across Telangana have expressed anger and disappointment over the Congress government’s decision. Many feel betrayed by the unfulfilled promises and have called for immediate action to ensure that the loan waiver scheme is fully implemented as promised.

With farmer protests gaining momentum and political pressure mounting, the Telangana Congress government now faces a significant challenge in managing the growing dissatisfaction among rural voters.