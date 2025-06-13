KT Rama Rao Meets Palla Rajeshwar Reddy at Hospital, Assures Full Support During Recovery

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) visited MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, where the legislator is recovering after surgery following a slip injury. The visit underscored the party’s solidarity and concern for its senior leader’s health.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy Injured at KCR’s Erravalli Residence

MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy reportedly slipped on a wet bathroom floor at the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) in Erravalli on Wednesday morning. The incident led to a medical emergency, and he underwent surgery for the injury shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

KTR Accompanied by Senior BRS Leaders

KT Rama Rao was joined by former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, several MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during the hospital visit. The leaders interacted with the recovering MLA and expressed their heartfelt wishes for his quick recovery.

KTR Extends Best Wishes for Swift Recovery

Speaking to the media after the visit, KTR shared that Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is in good spirits and recovering well. He expressed hope for the MLA’s early return to public life and active political duties.