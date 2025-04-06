KT Rama Rao Urges Telangana’s Unity to Protect Kancha Gachibowli and Hyderabad Central University (HCU)

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Minister, has penned an open letter appealing to the citizens of Telangana, students, and environmental enthusiasts to unite in safeguarding the Kancha Gachibowli region and the Hyderabad Central University (HCU). This appeal comes amid growing concerns over land disputes affecting approximately 400 acres in the area.

Environmental Significance at Stake

The contested land is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, including:

734 plant species

220 bird species

15 reptile species

10 mammal species

KTR emphasizes the critical need to prevent habitat destruction that threatens this unique ecosystem.

Government’s Environmental Approach Under Scrutiny

Criticizing the current government’s stance, KTR accuses them of prioritizing economic interests over environmental preservation. He highlights the administration’s alleged indifference towards student protests advocating for forest protection and raises concerns about threats to relocate the university. KTR describes these actions as indicative of a real estate-driven mentality within the government.

Allegations of Misleading ‘Eco Park’ Initiatives

The BRS leader warns against what he terms a “new fraud” under the guise of developing an ‘Eco Park.’ He suggests that instead of genuinely conserving the forest, the government may be plotting to encroach upon the land. KTR also refutes claims about relocating HCU, labeling such threats as unfounded.

BRS’s Commitment to Environmental and Educational Preservation

Reaffirming BRS’s dedication, KTR assures that the party will actively work to protect Kancha Gachibowli and HCU. He calls for adherence to Supreme Court directives and advocates for the annulment of land sales deemed detrimental to the environment and educational institutions.

This open letter underscores the escalating tensions between environmental conservation efforts and governmental development plans in Telangana, highlighting the region’s ecological and educational significance.