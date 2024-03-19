K’taka ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row: Union Min Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MLA detained during protest

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Tuesday detained Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and BJP MLA Suresh Kumar with scores of Hindu activists and party workers who were protesting to condemn the assault on a shop owner for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

Tension was prevailing in the Halasurugate police station limits following the incident. Hindu activists and BJP workers gathered in Nagarathpet and started playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ even as police tried to take the mobile shop owner, the victim, Mukhesh, into custody.

BJP MLA Suresh Kumar condemned the police action and questioned them as to why they were taking the victim into their custody? When police did not budge and tried to take him away, MLA Suresh Kumar came in front of the police vehicle and protested strongly.

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP protests on Hanuman Chalisa row: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and BJP MLAs taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/c2XLy4KDxn — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2024

MLA Suresh Kumar was pulled and dragged by the police and taken into custody. Shobha Karandlaje, who also arrived at the spot, to take part in the protest was also taken into custody.

The Hindu activists alleged that instead of real culprits, the police have arrested those who are not connected to the incident. Those arrested are not the ones who attacked the mobile shop owner, Mukhesh.

Mukhesh while being taken into police custody said, “This is not Bengaluru. The atrocities are done here like once they were in Kashmir. We have been targeted…I was at my shop playing Hanuman Chalisa. The attackers questioned me why I was playing this near a mosque and at the time of namaz at 6.30 p.m. and attacked me.”

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had paid a visit to the shop and announced the protest and playing of Hanuman Chalisa everywhere in the city.

The incident had taken place in Bengaluru on March 17 and the police registered the case under IPC sections 506, 504, 149, 307, 323 and 324.

Following the complaint by the shopkeeper, 26-year-old Mukhesh, the complaint was lodged against Suleman, Shanavaz, Rohit, Dyanish, Taruna and others.

In his complaint, Mukhesh said that he owned a shop on the Jumma Masjid Road and on Sunday evening the accused barged inside the shop and attacked him for playing on the speaker. The complainant had also stated that he was given a life-threat and attacked with weapons.

Karnataka BJP had slammed the Congress government over the incident. “Radical extremist elements have taken over the streets and are openly terrorising the Hindus,” Karnataka BJP wrote on social media.