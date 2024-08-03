K’taka SI’s death triggers row; wife alleges mental torture by Cong MLA over money for posting

Yadgir: The suspicious death of a 35-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) at his residence has stirred a major controversy in Karnataka as his family has alleged mental torture by a local Congress MLA.

The family alleged that the deceased SI Parashurama had given Rs 30 lakh for a posting at the Yadgir city police station to the MLA.

However, before he completed one year, Parashurama was transferred to the cybercrime police station.

The MLA had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh more from the SI to allow him to continue his posting at the Yadgir city police station.

The deceased officer’s wife Shwetha has lodged a police complaint against local Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanna Gouda, holding them responsible for the death of her husband.

She had submitted her complaint with the Yadgir SP Sangeetha.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations and the family of the deceased staged a protest on National Highway 50 demanding the arrest of Patil.

They alleged that Patil had demanded Rs 30 lakh to let Parashurama continue his posting.

They also accused the police department of siding with the MLA.

Shwetha has alleged that her husband was mentally tortured for money repeatedly.

“The MLA did not give the posting as we are Dalits and we were not able to give him a bribe for the posting,” she alleged.

Parashuram came under pressure as he had taken debt.

Parashuram even spoke to RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge in this regard over phone, they added.

JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur has stated that the deceased officer had spoken to him three days before and complained about the transfer within a year.

“The wife of Parashuram is pregnant. If this happens, what should the police officers do?” he questioned.

“Are officers or his seniors responsible for PSI’s death? The government should take the case seriously. I have written a letter to the Home Minister demanding a high level probe. I will give my two month’s salary to the family,” he stated.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has urged that Patil be held responsible for the death of the police officer.

The BJP’s Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy have attacked the state government over the development and questioned Home Minister G. Parameshwara and CM Siddaramaiah on their claims of being champions of Dalits.