KTR accuses CM of creating chaos & misery of Hyderabad people

Hyderabad: BRS party working president K.T. Rama Rao has sharply criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of creating chaos and misery for the people of Hyderabad, especially during the festive seasons of Dussehra and Bathukamma.

Interacting with victims of Musi River floods in Tulasi Nagar, Amberpet Constituency, KTR said poor people in the area are living in constant fear of their homes being demolished, uncertain of when the government might take action. He alleged that Revanth Reddy, out of revenge for not receiving votes from Hyderabad’s citizens, is deliberately targeting and demolishing the houses of the poor.

KTR also reminded Revanth of his pre-election promises, asking whether any of the six guarantees, which were promised to be fulfilled within 100 days, have been implemented. He questioned whether the promises made to farmers, women, and the elderly had seen the light of day, accusing the Congress party of failing to deliver on its commitments.

KTR particularly took issue with Congress’s claim to spend ₹1.5 lakh crore to clean 55 km of the Musi River. He expressed disbelief at the figure and asked whether the real agenda was to loot public funds under the guise of development.

KTR urged residents to unite in resistance if bulldozers came to demolish their homes, emphasizing that they should question the officials about their own families’ safety. He called out the hypocrisy of Congress, who, under the “Indiramma Rajyam” banner, promised to build houses but is now instead demolishing them. He strongly stated that the poor people’s lands cannot be seized to build malls and questioned whether Sonia Gandhi ever endorsed such policies.

KTR also criticized MP Kishan Reddy for his silence on the matter and speculated whether Kishan and Revanth Reddy had colluded to harm the poor. He reminded people that when real leaders see the suffering of the people, they stand by them, urging citizens to observe who supports them in times of need.

He also accused Revanth of canceling various welfare schemes including Bathukamma saris, Ramadan gifts, Christmas gifts, KCR Kits, and nutrition kits, highlighting his anti-poor agenda. KTR warned that trusting Revanth Reddy would result in further losses for the poor and labeled him a massive fraud.

KTR went on to reference the “Namami Gange” project, stating that ₹20,000 crores were spent to clean 2,400 kilometers of the Ganga, contrasting it with Revanth’s claim to spend ₹1.5 lakh crore on just 55 kilometers of the Musi River.

He highlighted that the erstwhile Telangana government had already allocated ₹4,000 crores for the treatment of 100% of the sewage flowing into the Musi and had approved 15 high-level bridges for the public’s benefit. Recounting past warnings, KTR mentioned Sudheer Reddy’s caution that the Musi project would harm the poor, which led Former Chief Minister KCR to halt the project to protect vulnerable communities.

Accusing Revanth of pushing forward a plan that would harm the poor, KTR demanded to know how the cost of the Musi project had increased tenfold from the Telangana government’s initial estimate of ₹16,000 crores. He stressed that if the project were to go ahead, those affected should receive three times the compensation, job offers, and financial support.

KTR assured the public that his government would not remain silent if such reckless actions continued and promised that the poor would not be harmed. KTR said that Musi mein looto, Delhi mein baanto became the corrupt Congress’s new slogan. Despite a rebuke from the High Court, KTR accused Revanth of shamelessly continuing demolition activities in some areas. He challenged Revanth to first implement the six guarantees he had promised if he was truly serious about leadership.

KTR also pointed out that while the Telangana government had built one lakh double-bedroom houses for the poor, he challenged Revanth to construct two lakh houses if he had the courage. KTR also advised residents to replace the “RBX” marks on their houses with “KCR” and see who would dare to demolish their homes. KTR warned law enforcement not to mistreat the poor, vowing that his government would take action against any such behavior once back in power. He also pledged to fight legally for the people, even if it cost ₹10 crore.