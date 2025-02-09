KTR Accuses Congress Govt of Deceiving BCs, Demands Caste Census Resurvey

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the Congress government of deceiving Backward Classes (BCs) by underestimating their population by five and a half percent.

Allegations Against the Congress Government

Speaking at a BC leaders’ meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, KTR alleged that the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led government had failed to fulfill its promise of providing 42 percent reservations for BCs. He emphasized that the BRS party had protested this issue in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Flawed Caste Census

KTR dismissed the caste census conducted by the Congress government, calling it “equivalent to a scrap of paper.” He claimed that the survey was flawed and had effectively denied recognition to 22 lakh people. “With this survey, Congress has cut the throats of weaker sections, and no BC child will accept this,” he said.

The BRS party, led by Madhusudana Chari and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, raised its concerns in the Assembly, demanding a scientifically conducted resurvey.

Impact on BCs and MBCs

KTR warned that the flawed caste census could negatively affect BCs and Most Backward Classes (MBCs), reducing their share in government welfare schemes, ration cards, housing allotments, and the six guarantees promised by the Congress government.

Criticizing the ruling party, KTR likened its stance to “Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Dante” (the thief blaming the watchman). He accused the Congress of misrepresenting BC population data collected during KCR’s tenure as Chief Minister.

Unfulfilled Promises

KTR highlighted that Congress had made several promises under the BC Declaration in Kamareddy, including:

Implementing 42 percent reservations for BCs.

Allocating ₹1 lakh crore for BC welfare through a BC sub-plan, as promised by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Awarding 42 percent of government contracts to BCs.

However, he alleged that despite these promises, the Congress government had not even allocated 15 paise for BC welfare in the past year. “They claimed they would establish new corporations for BC castes with a budget of ₹50 crore each, but they haven’t even allocated 50 paise,” he added.

Demand for Resurvey and Apology

Calling the Congress government’s caste census “unscientific and irrelevant,” KTR demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologize to BCs for reducing their population estimates. He pointed out that even a Congress MLC had dismissed the survey as meaningless.

He insisted that a resurvey be conducted with full participation from all sections of society. “This time, we will actively take part in the census and provide all necessary details. The government must immediately order a resurvey,” he asserted.

Political Action and Future Plans

KTR criticized the Congress for failing to pass a bill on BC reservations in previous Assembly sessions. “We expected a bill, but instead, they only provided vague assurances,” he said.

He emphasized that the BRS was the only party that gave more than 50 percent of its tickets to BCs in both Assembly and Parliament elections. In contrast, he accused Congress of failing to honor its promise of allotting 34 Assembly seats to BCs, ultimately giving them only 19 seats—five of which were in the old city.

KTR announced that starting February 10, the BRS would launch a statewide awareness campaign about the injustice faced by BCs. The campaign will include meetings at constituency, mandal, and district levels.

He also hinted at future protests and political action if the Congress government does not fulfill its 42 percent reservation promise before local body elections. “We have extensively discussed our next steps, and we will report to KCR before announcing our course of action,” he said.

Challenge to Congress

KTR challenged the Congress party, questioning why a constitutional amendment could not be made to ensure justice for BCs. “If Indira Gandhi could amend the Constitution to abolish the Mulki Rules, why can’t a similar amendment be made for BCs?” he asked.

From tomorrow, BRS will begin holding small-scale meetings, press conferences, and grassroots campaigns to expose the Congress government’s failures on BC welfare.