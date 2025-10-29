KTR Accuses Congress of Betraying Farmers and Youth, Calls for BRS Revival in Telangana

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress government, accusing it of betraying farmers, women, and unemployed youth across Telangana.

Speaking at the Munnur Kapu Atmiya Sammelan held at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, KTR compared the state’s present situation to a comic scene from the Telugu classic Ahana Pellanta, alleging that the government’s welfare schemes were “nothing but empty slogans.”

Also Read: Mohammad Azharuddin to Be Sworn in as Telangana Minister on October 31

KTR alleged that the Congress had “miserably failed” to fulfill its pre-election promises on key issues such as employment, agricultural support, and women’s welfare. “Farmers have been left in the lurch with no bonus, no input assistance, no seeds, and no fertilisers,” he said, adding that the government’s inaction had deepened rural distress.

Taking aim at the government’s free bus and water supply schemes, KTR described them as poorly planned and politically driven measures that offered no long-term benefit. He said thousands of job aspirants and women beneficiaries had been “betrayed by false assurances,” while nearly two lakh government vacancies remain unfilled.

The BRS leader also alleged that the Congress was using cash-for-votes tactics to influence the upcoming bypolls. “This is not just an election, it’s a fight between the car and the bulldozer,” KTR remarked, urging voters in Jubilee Hills to reject political opportunism and stand with the BRS for stability and progress.

Defending his party’s record, KTR highlighted flagship initiatives like Rythu Bandhu and other welfare programmes launched under former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership. He asserted that the BRS had always prioritised the welfare of farmers and the underprivileged.

KTR concluded by appealing to the people to “see through the Congress’s short-term appeasement politics” and give the BRS a decisive mandate in Jubilee Hills to “restore good governance and continue the state’s growth trajectory.”