KTR accuses Telangana CM of cheating people in phases

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday termed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy a ‘pathological liar’ who is ‘cheating people in a phased manner’.

The BRS leader alleged that after deceiving people in the Assembly elections with fake promises, Revanth Reddy is now moving on to phase two with the Parliamentary elections.

As part of his plan, Revanth Reddy is promising a loan waiver for farmers by August 15, he claimed.

Speaking to mediapersons here, KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, said the Chief Minister is resorting to making vows to gods to deceive people once again.

KTR also dismissed Revanth Reddy’s challenge on loan waivers, reminding the media of his “history of not keeping his word”. He cited instances where Revanth Reddy reportedly promised to quit politics if he lost from Kodangal and during the GHMC elections, but “failed to fulfil his promises”.

KTR also dared the Chief Minister to respond to the challenge posed by senior BRS leader Harish Rao regarding fulfilling his promises by August 15. as he questioned whether Revanth Reddy would accomplish in 250 days what he promised to do in 100 days.

KTR also claimed that Revanth Reddy will not fulfil his promise of loan waiver under any circumstances.

The former state minister claimed that fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, including from the seats in his home district, Revanth Reddy avoided his responsibilities by stepping away from his election in-charge post.

KTR also criticised the Congress leaders in the state, labelling them as “petty” and “arrogant”.

He claimed that people have realised that they have been deceived by the Congress’ poll promises, as he cautioned those who were ‘cheated’ by the Congress to be vigilant and avoid falling into the same trap again by voting for the party.

KTR further expressed hopes of BRS winning 10-12 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, citing people’s ‘realisation’ of Congress’ ‘deceitful’ nature and the BJP’s ‘failure’ to fulfil major promises since 2014.