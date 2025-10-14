KTR Alleges Massive ‘Vote Chori’ in Telangana, Threatens High Court Action

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao today accused the ruling Congress party of large-scale electoral fraud ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election. He claimed 23,000 new votes were added while 12,000 existing votes were deleted from the voters’ list, and alleged illegal distribution of voter IDs, even to minors.

BRS party workers, conducting a field analysis in the last two days, uncovered numerous instances of alleged fraud. KTR cited specific examples of bogus registrations: a visit to the Sanskriti avenue Apartments, where 43 votes were officially registered, found that the owner explicitly denied any connection to the individuals listed; a small 80-square-yard house in Booth Number 125 was found to have 23 listed votes; and the house of a local Congress party leader was alleged to contain 32 ‘bogus votes’. Furthermore, evidence was presented showing individuals possessing multiple EPIC (Elector’s Photo Identity Card) numbers and having votes registered in more than one constituency.

KTR cited cases of bogus registrations, duplicate EPIC numbers, and votes in multiple constituencies, including that of Congress candidate Naveen Kumar Yadav’s brother holding three votes. He said the Election Commission has been informed but has not responded within 24 hours, calling its credibility into question.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (@KTRBRS) addresses the media on Jubilee Hills bypoll vote theft row, alleging malpractices by Congress in Telangana. He highlights multiple duplicate votes, including those of a candidate’s brother, and demands a thorough ECI… pic.twitter.com/yf2ZeUvc7f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2025

Demanding a full probe, deletion of fake votes, and disciplinary action against the concerned officials, KTR warned that BRS would approach the High Court and challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address the alleged “vote theft” in Telangana. “When their own party candidate’s family member has three fraudulent votes, Rahul Gandhi must not remain silent. The Congress party must respond to these election frauds immediately”, KTR demanded.