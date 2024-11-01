KTR announces statewide padayatra, slams Cong for failing Telangana

Hyderabad: K T Rama Rao (KTR), Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has announced plans for a major statewide padayatra following overwhelming demand from party workers.

Responding to questions from netizens on the social media platform X during Diwali, KTR assured that the march would aim to strengthen the BRS party and connect with citizens across Telangana.

The padayatra, he stated, is in response to similar efforts by other party leaders across India, emphasising its role in solidifying public support.

During the interaction, which lasted nearly an hour, KTR sharply criticised the Congress-led state government, describing it as a “curse” for Telangana. He claimed that Congress rule had stifled the state’s economic growth and undermined social welfare efforts.

“The last ten months under Congress have not yielded any tangible benefits,” KTR said, accusing the ruling party of failing to fulfill election promises and engaging in political harassment to distract from its shortcomings.

He expressed concern over Telangana’s economic decline under Congress, citing increased unemployment, an exodus of businesses, and deteriorating infrastructure across sectors. He pointed out that the Congress’s lack of vision has caused Telangana to regress, with many of its initiatives either incomplete or ineffective.

KTR also addressed concerns about political corruption and the alleged misuse of funds in public projects, such as the clean-up of Moosi River, which he deemed “one of the largest corruption scandals.”

He criticised the government for selectively targeting small and middle-class communities while overlooking influential developers, asserting that the BRS party would advocate for transparency and accountability.

On the social front, KTR praised BRS’s active online support base, or “social media warriors,” for their dedicated efforts in countering what he termed as mainstream media bias. He noted that social media has become a powerful alternative for voicing support for BRS and challenging Congress-backed narratives.

Regarding BRS founder K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), KTR assured the public of KCR’s good health and continued influence in guiding party decisions.

KTR promised to hold the Congress accountable and ensure the implementation of their promises to Telangana’s citizens, reaffirming his commitment to lead with a people-focused agenda through his padayatra and future campaigns, a party statement release on Friday.