KTR Blasts Revanth Reddy: Says CM Suffers from ‘Multiple Personality Disorder’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao launched a fierce verbal attack on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of erratic leadership, political dishonesty, and neglecting core issues plaguing the State.

Addressing the media, KTR claimed Revanth Reddy suffers from a psychological disorder—multiple personality disorder—as he constantly changes his stance on key issues. “He speaks in different tones on the same topic every other day. This is not leadership but psychological instability,” KTR alleged.

“State in Crisis, CM on Red Carpets”: KTR

KTR came down heavily on the Chief Minister for prioritizing glamour events over farmers’ issues. “Over 580 farmers have died by suicide and paddy is being washed away by rains, but Revanth Reddy attends Miss World events four times and avoids visiting affected families,” KTR said.

He criticised the State government for allegedly spending over ₹200 crore on beauty pageants despite claiming the treasury was empty. “Ministers have turned into tour guides for beauty queens. Is this governance or a fashion show?” he asked, citing CPI leader Narayana’s criticism.

“Congress Showcasing BRS Projects as Their Own”

Mocking the government’s recent showcasing of State infrastructure to Miss World contestants, KTR said, “Every building and project shown was built during BRS tenure. Let Revanth name one new project by Congress—other than Nizam’s Charminar, they have nothing to show.”

He called the event a PR distraction from real governance failures. “While SLBC tunnel workers are still trapped, the CM is parading on red carpets. This is a betrayal of Telangana’s people and priorities,” KTR added.

Kaleshwaram Politics and Alleged Congress Agenda

Responding to inquiries about the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects, KTR accused the Congress of using commission notices as political cover. “They want to cancel and re-tender projects just to collect 20–30% commissions,” he alleged.

He questioned delays in the Justice Pinakini Ghosh Commission’s report and demanded answers from the government. “Why is the deadline being extended again and again? What are they hiding?” he asked.

KTR asserted that the Supreme Court and the Central Water Commission have already recognised Kaleshwaram’s engineering significance. “But the ignorant Chief Minister refuses to accept what experts across the country already acknowledge,” he said.

Demand for Palamuru Project Completion

KTR concluded by demanding swift action on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme to benefit Mahabubnagar farmers. “The project is vital, and further delay is inexcusable,” he said.