KTR Challenges CM Revanth Reddy to Lie Detector Test Amid Formula E Case Heat

Hyderabad: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao on Tuesday visited the residence of former minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) at Nandinagar. The two leaders reportedly held a detailed discussion on several key issues, including the ongoing Formula E-Car race corruption case, in which Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has approved the prosecution of KTR, IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and other officials.

Reacting strongly to the allegations, KTR dismissed the case as baseless and politically motivated. He asserted that he had worked to enhance Hyderabad’s global brand image during his tenure and clarified that funds amounting to ₹46 crore were allocated transparently for the Formula E event under the previous KCR government. “Not a single rupee was misused. If every rupee is accounted for, where is the corruption?” KTR asked, challenging Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to undergo a lie detector test alongside him.

KTR further launched a scathing attack on the Congress government over its promise of creating two lakh jobs in the first year. He alleged that the promise had turned out to be a “fraud of the century,” with thousands of unemployed youth left disappointed. Drawing parallels with the Group-1 paper leak under the BRS regime, he questioned why the current government had failed to act decisively on allegations of irregularities in recent examinations. “Posts were sold in the same way as in APPSC. We demand a judicial commission to probe these irregularities,” he said, urging transparency in the recruitment process.

KTR also accused the Congress of misleading the public by distributing appointment letters for jobs already sanctioned earlier. He demanded a special Assembly session to discuss job creation and unemployment. “Revanth Reddy demanded a 15-day session earlier, but now he escapes with just two days. This shows the government’s lack of seriousness,” he remarked.

On the Group-1 revaluation issue, KTR insisted that the examination be reconducted to ensure justice for candidates. He called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene and direct CM Revanth Reddy to respect the High Court’s verdict. He also demanded the immediate withdrawal of cases filed against students protesting recruitment irregularities.

KTR concluded by reaffirming that despite the approval for prosecution and the political pressure surrounding the Formula E case, he was ready to face any investigation. “Even if a chargesheet is filed, nothing will come out of it,” he said.