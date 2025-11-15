KTR Condemns Attack on BRS Worker, Accuses Congress of Post-Poll Rowdyism

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao strongly condemned the attack on party activist Rakesh in Rahmath Nagar, visiting him personally on Monday to express solidarity. The incident took place barely a day after the Jubilee Hills by-election results were announced, prompting KTR to accuse Congress workers of resorting to violence.

Speaking to media persons, KTR said that despite BRS being in power for ten years and winning several by-elections during that period, the party had never indulged in retaliatory attacks or violence. “Not even 24 hours have passed since the result, and Congress has already turned to goonda tactics,” he alleged.

He stated that Telangana’s people were watching the behaviour of the Congress party and would judge their actions accordingly. KTR assured that BRS would protect its workers “like the apple of the eye” and demanded that the Congress leadership take responsibility for the assault on Rakesh.

Accusing Congress of using “bogus votes, intimidation and money power” to secure its victory in Jubilee Hills, KTR also responded to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks that BRS should learn humility after the defeat. “Let the people decide who is arrogant,” he said. “Yesterday they took out a grand victory rally. We have won many elections in the past—did we ever parade a donkey with our party symbol on it?”

KTR added that BRS leaders and workers from Jubilee Hills would be holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation. He warned that if Congress did not put an end to such violent behaviour, the public themselves would give them an appropriate lesson.