KTR Condemns Medak Police Over Torture of BRS Worker Narsinga Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly condemned the alleged police brutality on party activist M. Narsinga Rao, who was reportedly tortured for confronting Medak MLA Mynampally Rohith over derogatory comments against BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

KTR Praises BRS Activist’s Courage in Defending KCR

Speaking after meeting Narsinga Rao on Tuesday, KTR lauded his bold stand against the MLA, calling it a source of inspiration for lakhs of BRS workers across Telangana. He emphasized that no insult to KCR or the party will be tolerated — even by grassroots activists.

"Narsinga Rao's strong rebuttal to Mynampally Rohith shows that even an ordinary BRS worker won't remain silent when the party founder is disrespected," KTR said.

Allegations of Third-Degree Torture by Medak Police

KTR alleged that Narsinga Rao was subjected to third-degree torture by the Medak police, specifically by a local Circle Inspector, and accused the police of acting under political pressure.

“We are closely monitoring every official involved in this unlawful act. A list is being prepared, and once BRS returns to power, strict action will be taken,” KTR warned.

He further announced that legal proceedings would be initiated against the responsible officers.

BRS Promises Full Support to Narsinga Rao and Family

Reaffirming the party’s support, KTR stated that BRS will bear all medical expenses for Narsinga Rao and stand by him and his family during this time.