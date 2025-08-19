KTR Criticises the Congress Govt for the Surge in Crime Rates in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao criticised the Congress government following two alarming crimes that occurred within a week, highlighting the worsening law and order conditions in Hyderabad.

“In just a week, Hyderabad has experienced a daytime armed robbery at a jewelry store and the tragic murder of a 12-year-old girl in Kukatpally. The increase in crime under the Congress government endangers public safety. Citizens should feel protected, not fearful,” KT Rama Rao said on X posted on Tuesday.

He pointed out that instead of reinforcing the police force, the governing party has directed capable Telangana police officers to engage in political vendettas, leaving the state’s residents exposed to criminal activity. “This is the outcome of neglecting law and order,” reiterated KT Rama Rao.