KTR Criticizes Telangana Government’s Inaction Over Attack on Chilkur Temple Priest

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has strongly criticized the Telangana government for its inaction following the attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple’s head priest, C.S. Rangarajan, by fringe elements.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the former minister questioned the silence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the authorities on the incident. KTR also called out self-proclaimed protectors of Hinduism for their lack of response.

KTR Slams Silence Over the Assault

“Chilkur temple chief priest and a great scholar Shri Rangarajan Garu was attacked two days ago by fringe elements. Not a word from the protectors of Hinduism on this act of cowardice,” KTR posted.

He further expressed disappointment over the delay in action from the Telangana government. “There are videos of the attack, and in two days, did the Telangana government do anything? Shame! Home Minister? Chief Minister? Anyone have answers?” he added.

BRS Leaders Visit the Priest’s Residence

In a show of solidarity, KTR, along with several BRS leaders, visited Rangarajan at his residence. The BRS leader condemned the attack, stating that it reflected the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana. He emphasized that the government must take strict action against the attackers, irrespective of their motives.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to act decisively against the perpetrators. When members of a priest’s family, who dedicate their lives to religious service, face such a situation, one can only imagine the plight of the common people,” KTR stated.

He urged the immediate arrest of all individuals involved and demanded security measures for Rangarajan and his family.

Union Minister of State for Home Responds

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay, also addressed the issue, revealing that he had spoken to Rangarajan to inquire about his well-being following the attack. “Praying for his strength and assured him of any support needed,” Sanjay posted on X.

Incident Details: Assault by Fringe Group

The assault took place at Rangarajan’s residence near the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Rangareddy district on February 7. Reports indicate that a group advocating for their own version of ‘Ram Rajya’ attacked the priest.

According to Rangarajan’s police complaint, around 20 individuals dressed in black stormed his home and physically assaulted him. Videos of the attack, widely circulated on social media, show one of the attackers thrashing the priest.

The Moinabad police took swift action by arresting one of the key suspects, Veera Raghava Reddy, and are actively searching for others involved.

Chilkur Balaji Temple: A Revered Pilgrimage Site

The Chilkur Balaji Temple, also known as ‘Visa Balaji Temple,’ is a renowned pilgrimage site near Hyderabad. Devotees, especially those aspiring to go abroad for education and employment, visit the temple seeking divine blessings.

Fringe Group’s Radical Agenda

Temples Protection Movement convener Soundararajan, who is also the father of the attacked priest, claimed that a radical faction identifying themselves as descendants of the Ikshwaku clan orchestrated the assault.

“They are attempting to establish their own form of Ram Rajya by forming private armies to punish those who refuse to support their ideology. My son, Shri Rangarajan, refused to align with their movement, which led to the attack,” Soundararajan revealed in a statement.

Investigation Underway

Rangarajan filed a formal complaint, prompting the police to launch a thorough investigation. Authorities have been urged to identify and apprehend those responsible, including any individuals providing them support.

“The police have been requested to delve deeper into the matter and uncover any direct or indirect backing these attackers may have received,” Soundararajan added.

As the investigation unfolds, political leaders continue to demand accountability, calling for the swift delivery of justice to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.