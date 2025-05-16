KTR Demands CM Revanth Reddy to Probe Minister Konda Surekha’s Shocking Remarks

Hyderabad: BRS working president K. Tarakarama Rao (KTR) has demanded a thorough inquiry into sensational comments made by Congress minister Konda Surekha, who allegedly revealed that no minister in the State government signs files without taking a commission.

KTR Highlights Konda Surekha’s Admission

Taking to social media platform X, KTR stated that Konda Surekha has “finally spoken the truth.” He claimed that her comments have confirmed the BRS’s long-standing allegations regarding corruption in the Congress-led government.

Ministers Accused of Taking Commissions

KTR referred to a recent incident where contractors staged a protest at the State Secretariat, accusing government officials of demanding commissions. He asserted that the minister’s remarks have validated those allegations and demanded that Konda Surekha publicly name the ministers involved.

Calls for Action from Rahul Gandhi and CM

Demanding accountability, KTR questioned whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would initiate an impartial inquiry into the issue. He criticized the Congress government for being “deeply mired in commission politics” and called it “unfortunate” that such practices were being normalized.

Political Tensions Escalate

The remarks by Minister Konda Surekha and KTR’s strong reaction are expected to fuel political tensions in Telangana, with opposition parties likely to mount further pressure on the government for transparency and action.

