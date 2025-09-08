KTR Demands Cong Apology for ‘Defaming’ Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, demanding an apology for ‘defaming’ the Kaleshwaram project. While simultaneously using its waters for new schemes.

Reiterating Kaleshwaram’s importance, KTR said the project has already irrigated 20 lakh acres and lifted 240 TMCs of water. “Calling it a failure insults the people of Telangana,” he said, demanding that the Revanth Reddy government apologise.

Addressing newsmen at Telangana Bhavan, KTR termed the Congress’s stand as ‘shameful and hypocritical’ by accusing it of inflating project estimates, favouring blacklisted contractors, and ignoring farmers’ woes.

He pointed out that the Kondapochamma project estimate had been raised from Rs 1,100 crore under the BRS regime to Rs 7,390 crore under Congress rule, while the Musi beautification project had shot up from Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. “These costs are not for development, but for commissions and kickbacks,” he alleged.

Referring to the Medigadda Barrage, KTR charged the state government with deliberately delaying repairs despite L&T’s offer to undertake works at its own cost. He also criticised the awarding of contracts worth Rs 7,000 crore to blacklisted companies.

Highlighting the Urea shortages, he said that the BRS party in protest would boycott the Vice President election. “If NOTA is available, we would have chosen it,” he added.