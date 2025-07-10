KTR Demands Justice After Six Die from Adulterated Toddy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 10: Former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) expressed deep sorrow over the death of six people in Hyderabad due to consumption of adulterated toddy and demanded immediate action from the government. KTR, in a post on social media platform X, said the state government must stand by the families of the deceased in every possible way and ensure better treatment for those still undergoing medical care.

KTR Criticizes Government Inaction, Demands Accountability

KTR strongly criticized the government’s silence and lack of prompt action. “It is very sad that six people have lost their lives due to adulterated toddy in Hyderabad. It is unfortunate that no action has been taken so far,” he stated.

He demanded that the government announce an ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh to each of the victims’ families and clarify what steps are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that those who work hard to feed their families do not fall prey to dangerous adulteration practices,” KTR added.

Death Toll Rises to Six as Another Victim Succumbs

Meanwhile, another victim, Narsamma (54), a resident of Saichandu Colony, succumbed while undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital. According to doctors, her condition deteriorated due to complications from the consumption of contaminated toddy.

With her passing, the death toll has risen to six, making this one of the deadliest recent incidents linked to food and beverage adulteration in the state.

Government Yet to Respond with Official Statement

Despite public outcry and media coverage, the Telangana government is yet to issue a detailed statement on the tragedy. The absence of concrete action has led to mounting pressure from opposition leaders and affected families.

KTR urged authorities to launch a full investigation, punish those responsible, and implement strict monitoring mechanisms for toddy sales to prevent such tragedies.

The incident has sparked outrage across the state, with calls for stronger food safety regulations and accountability. All eyes are now on the Telangana government as it faces growing pressure to act swiftly and responsibly.