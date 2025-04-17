KTR Demands Probe into ₹10,000 Cr Kancha Gachibowli Land Scam

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has demanded a full-scale investigation into the alleged ₹10,000 crore land scam involving Kancha Gachibowli lands, accusing the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government of massive irregularities.

Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Political Fire

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, KTR welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the Kancha Gachibowli land issue, which reaffirmed that the lands in question belong to the Hyderabad Central University (HCU). He praised the efforts of students and social activists who fought for HCU lands and thanked the Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee for exposing the irregularities.

“Revanth Has No Shame”: KTR

KTR came down heavily on CM Revanth Reddy, saying, “Any other Chief Minister would have resigned following such a Supreme Court verdict. But Revanth Reddy has no shame and continues unbothered.” He also accused the Chief Minister of acting like a dictator, asserting that Wednesday’s court orders serve as a reminder that democracy still prevails.

Demand for Investigation by Supreme Court Judge

The BRS leader demanded that a Supreme Court judge-led committee be formed to investigate the ₹10,000 crore scam. “This is a clear financial scandal. The Central Empowered Committee recommended an independent probe. If Prime Minister Modi is sincere, he must order an inquiry,” he said.

Attack on Modi for Silence

KTR questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling that he had previously commented on “RR tax” in Telangana. “Modi claimed bulldozers were being sent onto Central University lands. Now that a scam is exposed, why is there no action? Is the Modi government only for words?” KTR asked.

“Let Revanth Stay, People Will Learn”

Reacting to remarks made by Dubbaka MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, KTR agreed that Revanth Reddy should complete his full term. “People are already coming to us and saying they want to throw this government out. Let Revanth stay for five years so people won’t vote for Congress for the next 20 years,” he stated, drawing comparisons to public uprisings in countries like Bangladesh.