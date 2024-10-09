KTR demands Revanth Reddy government to clear pending salaries for contract workers

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Congress-led government for failing to pay salaries to contract and outsourcing workers for the past five to six months.

Rama Rao expressed concern over the plight of contract and outsourcing workers, including panchayat staff, municipality workers, hospital and hostel employees, and guest lecturers, who have been struggling without wages

He demanded that the State government clear pending salaries immediately and provide relief to struggling families.

“Despite promises of timely salary disbursements, many families dependent on these wages are now buried in debt and unable to manage daily expenses,” he stated, highlighting the hardships faced by these workers, especially during the festive season of Dasara.

He criticized the government’s claim of paying salaries on time, pointing out that workers have no money to buy even basic goods for the festival.

He said the Congress government accumulated Rs 80,000 crore debt in just 10 months, while workers remain unpaid.