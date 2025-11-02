KTR demands Telangana CM’s apology for ‘insulting’ remarks on Army

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy immediately apologise for his ‘shameful’ and ‘insulting’ remarks on the Indian Army.

The controversy erupted after Revanth Reddy, during his Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, stated that “When Pakistan kicked us, we failed to counter”.

His comment triggered outrage for undermining the courage and integrity of India’s armed forces.

Reacting sharply, BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) said that such irresponsible and disgraceful comments are unbecoming of a person holding the Chief Minister’s position. “To insult the Indian Army merely to score political points in an election rally is a new low, even by Revanth Reddy’s standards,” KTR said, demanding that the Chief Minister withdraw his statement and tender an unconditional public apology to the Indian Army.

The BRS leader stated that it takes immense hard work, dedication, commitment and love for the country to join the armed forces and put one’s life on the line for the nation. “We are able to live safely, do politics and spend time with our families only because our soldiers are standing guard at the borders, enduring the most cruel and difficult conditions,” he added.

Questioning the intent behind Revanth Reddy’s words, KTR asked, “What made you belittle our Army and glorify Pakistan? What were you trying to achieve by humiliating our brave soldiers?”

“For a man who was once caught with bags of cash, it is perhaps natural to worship goondas and rowdy sheeters. But as the Chief Minister of Telangana, you have a duty to show dignity and patriotism. Stop insulting the Indian Army and stop praising an enemy nation,” he said.

KTR said Revanth Reddy’s comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of Indians who hold the Army in the highest regard. “As the representative of Telangana, you must behave responsibly and honour the soldiers who protect our borders — not belittle them for your political theatrics,” the BRS leader asserted.

BJP has already condemned the Chief Minister’s comments and demanded an apology from him.