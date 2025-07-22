KTR distributes KCR kits to 5,000 mothers, slams Revanth govt for halting welfare scheme

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday launched a symbolic welfare gesture by distributing KCR kits to 5,000 mothers in Hyderabad as part of his birthday celebrations on July 24, under the Gift a Smile initiative.

The event took place at Telangana Bhavan, where KTR hit out at the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government for discontinuing the popular maternal health scheme.

KTR alleged that the Revanth government deliberately stalled the distribution of KCR kits to avoid giving political credit to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

He pointed out that the kits had played a vital role in reducing maternal and infant mortality and significantly increased institutional deliveries in government hospitals during the BRS regime.

“Many poor mothers are suffering because these life-saving kits have not been distributed for the past 20 months. Unfortunately, a successful health initiative is being ignored due to political vendetta,” KTR said, adding that he took the initiative to distribute kits to 5,000 mothers in Sircilla as a birthday gesture.

Recalling the state of government healthcare before 2014, KTR said, “There was once a fear among people about going to government hospitals. KCR changed that with his reforms and schemes. Now, due to sheer political animosity, even such transformative programs are being sidelined.”

He emphasised that the KCR kits not only encouraged safe deliveries but also boosted public confidence in the government health system. “It’s a tragedy that the new government is blinded by hatred and ignoring the very schemes that earned Telangana national recognition,” KTR remarked.

The distribution of the KCR kits under the Gift a Smile programme drew wide participation from new mothers, healthcare workers, and party supporters, who hailed the initiative as a timely support to underprivileged families.